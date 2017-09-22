Forged Line Dance Company at Havant

Forged Line Dance Company are performing a new contemporary dance duet 'Lina' at The Spring in Havant on September 23.

Artistic director Emily Brown said: "Lina is a new contemporary dance duet by Forged Line Dance Company, exploring the lives and obsessions of brother and sister William and Caroline Herschel. Both talented musicians and celebrated astronomers, they studied the universe and mapped the stars from their garden in 18th Century Bath.

"Lina delves into the caring yet complex relationship between William and Caroline, where family ties are tested by individual ambition. This intimate and emotionally charged duet is inspired by themes of creativity, invention and frustration that shaped their extraordinary story.

"An introductory short film offers a fascinating insight into the Herschels’ lives, bringing their world of dedication and discovery to life. Created specially to accompany the live performance, the film was made in association with the Herschel Museum of Astronomy and the William Herschel Society."