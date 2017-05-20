Film review - King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (4 out of 5)

I like Guy Ritchie’s direction. His, comparatively, short list of films tend to have similar techniques that set him aside.

He uses short, sharp cuts in editing, slow motion for the more dramatic action and is not afraid to change traditional storylines.

Sherlock Holmes was given a revamp and now King Arthur has a dramatic facelift.

There’s the sword, castle Camelot, a round table and Arthur himself, but not much more from the standard tale.

We do have a lot of London (or Londinium) geezers ready for a fight, though.

The movie starts with an epic battle as a young Arthur’s dad King Uther (Eric Bana) battles Mordred.

But the young boy (played at this stage by West Sussex twins Zac and Oliver Barker) is left to fend for himself when it all goes bad for the royals.

Fast forward and a grown up Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) is forced to face his true fate when the sword excalibur is discovered.

Hunnam (fresh from his role in the recent Lost City of Z) is good enough as the main character, but it’s Jude Law as King Vortigern who brings his experience and a very solid performance to the role.

Add the likes of Djimon Hounsou and Neil Maskell and you have some great support. Astrid Bergès-Frisbey also does well, suitably mysterious as The Mage.

There’s plenty of superb action and it’s shot in some beautiful locations. Plus the special effects are top drawer.

Add some great music and you have a very enjoyable couple of hours.

The downsides? I’m still not convinced Hunnam can carry a film and the whole London cheery chappies bit did get on my nerves a bit.

However, this is a spectacular action movie that gives us a fresh and exciting new King Arthur.

Film details: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (12A) 126mins

Director: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol