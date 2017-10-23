DVD review: Getting Any? (3 out of 5)

A bizarre and over the top comedy by acclaimed director Takeshi Kitano from 1994 has been released on Bluray for the first time.

The plot sees nerdy middle age Asao, a professional daydreamer, whose one and only goal in life is - as the title suggests - to have sex.

However, in Asao’s mind women will only fall for him if he has a car... but he isn’t rich.

And when he realises the rusting heap he buys isn’t the answer he goes for an open-top vehicle.

As his increasingly strange attempts fail, he moves on to an even more bizarre schemes which include robbery, gang rivalry and scientific experiments.

On its initial release the film was seen as a less than subtle dig at Japanese society and popular cinema and it still works today.

Duncan, in the lead role, is great as a desperate man who comes up with weird and wonderful solutions and blunders through life.

The first half is great comedy, but as the plot gets more and more obscure it may be a bit too extreme for some.