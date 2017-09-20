Comedy night in Copthorne

Comedy Beats present their second show at Oliver's Wine Bar, Copthorne, on Thursday, October 5.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: "We did a trial show there back in April and it was a great success. The venue asked us if we could start doing something there every couple of months so this is the first of four shows we have lined up taking us through to spring 2018.

“The company is based in Copthorne and this is where it all started for us so to have a bi-monthly club in the village is perfect. It's a great venue for comedy and with a capacity of just over 50 it is a wonderfully intimate environment to see some of the best comedians from the circuit. As a company we always strive to put on the best quality acts we can and this show is no exception.

“Opening the show is the excellent Ben Norris. A regular at The London Comedy Store, he has been a permanent fixture on the British comedy scene for the last 25 years and is comfortable either interacting with his audience or delivering highly crafted material. A great improviser, his TV credits include Mock The Week. He is a father of triplets and delivers fantastic routines about marriage, fatherhood and family life in general.

“After the interval the musical Robert White will take to the stage. His style is a mixture of stand-up, songs puns and prop-based comedy. In 2010 he won the prestigious Malcom Hardee main award at The Edinburgh Festival and has been described as the only Asperger, dyslexic, cross-lateral, gay, quarter Welsh, webbed-toed comedian on the circuit, which pretty much sums him up. Both Robert and Ben will be performing extended sets.

“The compere is the lovable Jeremy O'Donnell who is one of the most sought-after MC's in the country. He mixes sharp one-liners with friendly storytelling. He has performed at all the major comedy clubs in the country and I know with Jeremy at the helm the show will be in safe hands from start to finish.”

The show is at Oliver's Coffee and Wine Bar, Copthorne on Thursday, October 5. Doors open at 7pm and the comedy starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £20 and are available direct from the venue or by calling 01342 821755.