Cancer fund-raiser will celebrate our love of books!

The new Treasured Books Roadshow in Chichester will delight book-lovers while raising funds for cancer prevention.

The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention is hosting an afternoon with award-winning Chichester-based author Kate Mosse and booksellers Kim’s Bookshop on Sunday, October 1.

Roanne Moore, marketing and fundraising manager, said: “Bring a cherished book with you and have it valued – and if you have a story to tell about your book, you could share this with Kate Mosse and the audience.

“Like the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, there may be some unusual tales to tell. Your book might be a first edition, an author’s signed copy, something you were given as a prize or a book you just love for whatever reason. It may be completely valueless, but the story behind it may be far more interesting.

“Tickets are just £10 and include a free valuation of a treasured volume and a cup of tea or coffee with a slice of delicious cake. There will also be a pay bar serving wine and a fun literary quiz you can enter for your chance to win back the cost of your ticket! The Roadshow is taking place at the New Park Centre and starts at 2.30pm.

“Buy your tickets online: https://tinyurl.com/bookroadshow or by phone from the Mary How Trust ticket line: 01798 877646.”

Mike Toynbee, who is organising the event for the Mary How Trust, said, “This is a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon – and the proceeds will help local men and women to spot cancer early through health screenings. It’s wonderful that Kate Mosse is joining us, and we’re grateful to Kim's Bookshop for sponsoring this fun new event.”

The Mary How Trust was set up in 1988 in memory of Mary How, who died from bowel cancer at the age of 46. Earlier detection and treatment of the disease could have saved her life.

The trust aims to spot early signs of cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through health screenings. It is independent and receives no funding from the NHS.

The trust undertakes annually up to 1,000 screenings at its clinic in Pulborough and is entirely funded by donations from the men and women who come for health screenings, and from donors and fundraisers in the local community.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.