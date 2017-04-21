Snooker shootout to entice new cueists

A quickfire snooker shootout will be held next month in a bid to encourage budding cueists to join the Worthing and District Snooker League.

A £200 prize is up for grabs for the victor of the one-frame knockout format event on Sunday, May 7.

League chairman Nigel Stilwell said: “The league has a number of committed teams but numbers have fallen in recent years.

“We are looking to get more players interested in playing snooker, so we’re hosting an open handicap tournament which we hope will encourage new players to take part in the league and its various handicap and scratch competitions.”

The closing date for entries is Sunday and the draw will be made on Monday.

Afternoon sessions will be held at four clubs around Worthing, with the final eight competing in an evening session at West Worthing Tennis Club, in Titnore Way.

The runner-up will receive £100 and losing semi-finalists will pocket £50. Entries cost £5.

Enter by visiting www.worthingsnooker.org/comps

The league’s top players celebrated the end of the 2016/17 season with a nailbiting victory over Brighton’s best in the annual Miller Cup on April 12.

Worthing’s Joe Noon, Nigel Stilwell, Pav Sareen, Michael Jackson and Andy Cook edged out the Brighton team by six frames to five, with Noon beating Jamie Lashmar in a deciding playoff frame. The win was Worthing’s first in the event – which dates back to 1938 – since the 2014/15 season.

Visit www.facebook.com/WorthingSnooker for more details about the league.