Raiders get pre-season programme under way

Worthing Raiders kicked off preparations for another season in National 2 South with a friendly at Cambridge on Saturday.

In what was Raiders’ first fixture this pre-season, they went down 47-26 to division-higher National League 1 opposition Cambridge.

Having made a number of signings over the course of the summer so far, Raiders head coach Jody Levett was relieved to finally hand them some competitive match action.

He said: “The players have worked hard in pre-season, so it was nice for them to the fruits of their labour in a competitive match.

“We’ve worked very hard over the course of this summer to bring in a number of players to strengthen our squad. With so many new faces, it is crucial we get some game time to enable us to see some new combinations.

“It was always going to be tough against Cambridge but I was delighted with the performance from the whole squad. There’s still plenty to do in preparation for our first game.”

Raiders bring their pre-season to a close with a trip to division-lower National League 3 London & South East Dorking on Saturday (3pm).

