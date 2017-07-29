Raiders bolster back row with two new additions

Worthing Raiders made their second and third signings of the summer yesterday.

Back row duo Kemp Price and Joe Spurgeon put pen to paper on moves to Roundstone Lane.

After Rob Smith announced his decision to retire at the end of last season, Raiders' coaching staff knew they needed to add in that back row region and now they have done just that.

With skipper Liam Perkins, Jon Whittall and Jamie Redmayne remaining with Raiders, the addition of both Price and Spurgeon adds great quality and competition for places in the back row area.

Price, 21, started his career with Sandown and Shanklin, before making the move to Clifton. He most recently played for the University of West England, where he was captain, while Price has also represented England at under-20 level.

Sussex-born Spurgeon has spent his whole career playing in the county. After coming through the ranks at Crawley, he then made the move to East Grinstead and the 24-year-old will now feature for a third Sussex club having signed for Raiders.

Worthing Raiders head coach Jody Levett is excited to see what the duo can bring to the squad in the new season.

He said: "Kemp and Joe are two completely different style of player and it's exciting to see what they can bring to the team both in open play and at set-pieces.

"They've both played a high level of rugby and I'm sure our supporters will be keen to see what they can in the National 2 South."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.