Levett: We don’t want to be fighting for survival

Jody Levett looked ahead to his second full season as Worthing Raiders head coach and declared: “We don’t want to be fighting for survival again this season.”

Raiders faced a fight to avoid relegation in National 2 South for a large part of last season, only ensuring their status on a tense final day.

Last season was a first under the new management of Levett (head coach), Ben Coulson (assistant coach) and Ian Davies (high performance manager).

Raiders head coach Levett is hopeful his team start the season well, with their first game this Saturday at home to London Irish Wild Geese.

He said: “We don’t want to be fighting for survival again this season, no team does.

“However, what we know is that the standard of this league has increased once again, alongside huge financial investments by certain teams, so it will be tough.”

“Injuries played their part last season, which is why we’ve worked really hard this summer.”

Raiders were beaten 52-36 in their final game of pre-season at Dorking on Saturday, after a 47-26 loss to Cambridge in their other friendly.

