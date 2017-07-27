Worthing Thunder name new captain

Brendan Okoronkwo has been named Worthing Thunder skipper for the upcoming National Basketball League Division 1 season.

Okoronkwo, who is now entering his fifth season at the club, has been handed the captaincy by new head coach Daniel Gayle.

The American averaged 11.8 points per game last season and is delighted to have been appointed skipper for the upcoming campaign.

He said: "It’s great to be back with Thunder for next season. As team captain it’s important for me to get everybody on the same page and comfortable going into the season. Leading through my actions and effort on court will be key and ultimately put us in a position to compete in every game."

Okoronkwo will be joined by experienced Zaire Taylor on Thunder's roster for the new season.

Taylor joins from British Basketball League side London Lions and has won a number of championships in his career.

Thunder have not tasted championship success in ten years but Taylor is hoping that comes to an end this season.

He said “I want to bring championships to Worthing, something I know we can do if we put the right team together, which the club are in the process of doing.

“Winning a championship can be done here, I know it’s far-fetched for the

Worthing basketball community given where it’s finished previously but overall, Worthing has done well since coming back to the NBL, it just needs to get over the hump and lift some silverware.”

