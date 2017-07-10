Wimbledon dream continues for nerveless Johanna Konta

A nerveless Johanna Konta worked her way into the quarter finals of Wimbledon with a three set victory against Caroline Garcia of France.

Konta, the British No 1, won through 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-4 on court one and became the first British woman into last eight at the All England Club since Jo Durie in 1984.

The 26-year-old sixth seed goes on to face second seed Simona Halep or Victoria Azarenka.

Speaking afterwards, a beaming Konta said, “It was a tough match to play. She (Garcia) has been in impressive form and it was hard to find a rythm. She was serving so well and getting first strike.

“I was able to get enough returns, trying to stay light on feet and strong on body.

“There was very little between us today. I was happy to compete well and keep in mind all the good things I was doing.

“Those positions are what I dreamed about. Of being part of those battle on big stages.

“That’s what it’s about to be pro athlete.

“I’m really looking forward to fact that I get to play again.”