We're just behind schedule - Gayle

Worthing Thunder head coach Daniel Gayle has confessed his team are slightly behind where he wants them to be – two weeks into the new season.

Thunder fell to defeat in their one and only competitive match so far this season, losing 107-85 at Team Solent in the National Trophy two Saturdays ago.

A free weekend has given Gayle’s squad a chance to recuperate, as well as giving them an extended break ahead of fixtures on both Saturday and Sunday.

Thunder’s first two competitive home games of the season come against Reading Rockets and Kent Crusaders respectively, less than 24 hours apart.

Nearly a fortnight removed from the opening loss to Team Solent, Gayle admits things are going slower than he’d hoped and said: “It’s been a slow week at practice. We had some injuries from our game against Solent so that has slowed us down a bit and affected our numbers.

“The weekend off has given us a time to regroup, we’ve worked out a few extra guys so I foresee a great week leading up to our double header weekend.”

The addition of highly-experienced Zaire Taylor over the summer, as well as the return of captain Brendan Okoronkwo and Wayne Kitenge had filled everyone involved at Thunder with confidence coming in to a new campaign.

Despite some bright patches during their opening game against Team Solent, Thunder looked out of sorts. Solent Kestrels capitalised too easily to register points en-route to victory.

Gayle insists that while it was a setback, once the team is properly able to gel and train together, results will follow.

He added: “Being honest, we’re a little behind schedule in where I feel we should be.

“Once it clicks I have no doubt that we will start playing some high-level basketball.”

Saturday’s game against Reading Rockets tips-off at 7.30pm, while Sunday’s match with Kent starts at 5pm.