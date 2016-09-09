Talking points aplenty from Deadline Day

A frenetic final day of dealing before the transfer window closed threw up a number of talking points.

Quite worryingly and not that widely reported was the fact that of over the £1billion spent in this window, more than £600million of it went to clubs and agents outside the UK and away from our domestic set-up.

I’ve no doubt that when the powers that be devised and created the Premier League they wanted to create one of the, if not the best league in the world. Many would argue that they’ve been successful but it’s clearly come at a price.

Domestic football and with it the development of the progress of the national team starts at grassroots level – but when over 60 per cent of the income generated goes outside that sector it will clearly not realise its full potential.

Elsewhere the perceived best goalkeeper in this country, Joe Hart, has to ply his trade for the immediate future in Italy.

Clearly the days of Shilton, Clemence, Corrigan and Parkes vying for goalkeeping places in the England squad are long gone, possibly never to return, but the enforced exile of Hart represents in my opinion poor man management from the highly-regarded Pep Guardiola.

If Hart wasn’t in his plans, as harsh as it may have seemed at the time he should have told him the day he got back from the Euros.

That might have given him the opportunity to have found a club of a decent standard in this country, by the time Hart knew he was out in the cold every avenue in the Premier League was boxed off. On the plus side, he will be getting plenty of match time in Serie A and with the current form of Torino will be kept busy, which can only be good for England and his on-going career.

n Albion wise, while not every target came off I’m sure Chris Hughton was pleased with how the window panned out.

Dale Stephens didn’t get his move to the ‘promised land’ and then sent an ‘open’ message to the Albion support where he expressed his disappointment at how the Albion had denied him his opportunity to play in the top flight.

When it comes to Albion players over the years I’ve seen most things but I actually found this quite patronising.

Guess what Dale, I was disappointed when you got sent off at Middlesbrough and then missed both play-off semi-final ties and would question if that ultimately denied you and your teammates a place in the Premier League?

You didn’t get your move, Brighton pay your wages, you’re contracted until next June, please do your talking on the pitch.

n And finally, an amazing night at Carshalton on Monday. At 2-0 down not even the most die-hard Worthing fan would have predicted the 6-2 final score, but again it’s a testament to the management team and the spirit within the squad.

Topped off by the return of Lloyd Dawes, thought by many to be one of the most gifted players to grace Woodside Road in recent years.

By his own admission his summer move to Lewes was a mistake, Frank Sinatra once said the grass may be greener but ultimately it’s still grass, but life is all about learning from your mistakes. Having him back in a Worthing shirt is not only good for his development but the club and its supporters.

