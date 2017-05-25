Sussex claim senior counties team title

Sussex’s senior men’s judo team took gold at the Southern Area championships earlier this month.

Sam O’Loughlin, Carl Boiling, James Stringer, Chris Ling and Peter Vincent beat Kent, Surrey and Hampshire 4-1 in each match to take

the title with some outstanding judo.

It was the first time Sussex had claimed the men’t title since 2012 and squad manager Vincent was delighted.

He said: “‘This is the first time Sussex has won the men’s title since 2012 as we always missed out by a point to take silver in recent years. After a year as Sussex senior squad coach/manager, helping to develop Sussex senior judo it is a great reward for everyone involved for all of the work.”

Sussex’s ladies’ team failed to retain their win from the year previous.

Things started well as they beat Hampshire but losses against both Surrey and Kent ensured they finished third overall. The team consisted of Kira Brown, Imogen Spreckley, Laura Tucker, Sophie Curtis and Emma Farnes. Tony Newton of TNJC Judo Club coached the ladies’ team this year.

