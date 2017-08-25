Special Olympic medal haul for local athletes

Oak Grove College students and Worthing Harriers members came away with a medal haul from the recent National Special Olympic Games.

The event, which was held in Sheffield earlier this month, saw a 20-strong team from Oak Grove and Worthing Harriers Special Olympics squad compete.

Three of the four days of competition saw torrential rain but the wet weather failed to dampen the athletes spirits.

Coming up against the best athletes across the country, the Oak Grove and Worthing Harriers team entered bagged 12 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals.

As well as a haul of 35 medals, members of the College and Olympic squad managed 14 personal best times.

For some it was the first time spent away from family but that did not faze them.

Emily Scally lead the way for the Oak Grove and Worthing Harriers squad, gaining two golds and two silver medals from her competition. Other team members to medal were Daniel Price with (two silvers), Shami Fenuga a (silver and bronze) and Oliver Grace (four) bronzes.

Swimmer Caleb Grace claimed a gold and two silvers.

