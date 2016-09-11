Silver for Mitchell and Fachie in Rio

Upper Beeding cyclist Peter Mitchell piloted Neil Fachie to silver in the men’s B 1,000m time trial at the Paralympics in Rio.

Netherlands’ Tristan Bangma won gold, piloted by Teun Mulder, in a Paralympic world record of 59.822sec.

Fachie and Mitchell recorded 1min 00.241sec and Germany’s Kai-Christian Kruse, with Stefan Nimke, took bronze in 1-01.787.

Mitchell piloted defending men’s 1k time trial champion Neil Fachie, who competes in events for individuals with visual impairment.

Mitchell, 26, attempted to make Team GB’s Olympic squad in London but failed to make that cut. Following his failure to make it at London 2012, Mitchell weighed up his options and then made the step to pilot Fachie.

He will also pilot Fachie in the men’s road race.

