Record field set to take part in annual Worthing 10k

A record field of 2,730 runners are registered for Sunday’s Worthing 10k, which will be the biggest-ever field for a running event in the town.

With several of the region’s top elite runners registered for the race, the event looks set to be the biggest and best to date.

Race director Gavin Stephens said: “The benefits of running, both physically and mentally, were a big feature of this year’s London Marathon, and it’s fantastic to see so much interest in our local race.

“We will be welcoming runners from as far afield as Germany, France, and the USA, and look forward to another great morning of running in the town.”

Many participants will run on behalf of charitable causes, with teams fund-raising for St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House, Queens Alexandra Hospital Home, Asphaleia Action, and WADARS – the event hopes to raise more than £50,000 for charity.

Starting on Worthing promenade at 9.30am, the race follows an out and back route, with its westerly turn point located at Goring Gap.

For the first time, the event also features a one-mile wheelchair race.

For more information, visit www.worthing10k.co.uk

