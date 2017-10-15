New safety boat transforms lessons on River Adur

Adur Sailing Club provides training for children, giving them the opportunity to go on the water in a safe environment.

When the club needed a new safety boat, known as a RIB, it applied to Shoreham Port for a donation.

The port was eager to get involved and see how it could assist, as the club is situated so close to its headquarters.

Katie MacAllister, marketing and communications manager at Shoreham Port, said: “We are delighted to provide this support to Adur Sailing Club.

“The club offers a fantastic opportunity for children to learn how to sail in a supportive and fun environment. The RIB has already made a great difference to the club and I am sure it will be an invaluable asset to the club for years to come.”

Adur Sailing Club shares a site with Shoreham Sailing Club at the mouth of the River Adur on Shoreham Beach. It moved there when Adur Outdoor Activity Centre closed in 2015.

The club is very grateful for the kindness and generosity of the members at Shoreham Sailing Club, who have allowed them to share their facilities and continue sailing after the closure of their previous base.

​Chris Lilley, assistant sailing master, said: “I help organise training for all our children. The generous support of Shoreham Port has allowed us to buy our new RIB, which we christened Adur Ribellion.

“The boat has transformed what we can offer to all the local children at our club.”

Shoreham Port is a big supporter of Adur Sailing Club and is pleased to have provided a donation to help fund Adur Ribellion, as well as providing a secure container for storage.