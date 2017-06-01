Edwards ‘excited’ ahead of first World Championships

Littlehampton wheelchair basketball star Lewis Edwards is ‘buzzing’ ahead of this month’s under-23 World Championships.

Edwards found out he was part of the ten-man Great Britain squad travelling to Canada to take part in the competition back in April.

Littlehampton-based wheelchair basketball star Lewis Edwards

The 18-year-old, who plays for West Coast Tornados, has been an integral part of the under-23’s team over the past couple of years.

Edwards has twice travelled with the squad to compete in the Dubai Games, while also competing in the European Championships - coming second in Italy last year.

Littlehampton wheelchair star Edwards admitted his target has always been the World Championships and he is delighted to have been called up.

Edwards said: “It’s a great honour for me to be called into the World Championship squad. I was part of the under-23 squad that has just returned from the Dubai Games, which we won.

“Every tournament we’ve taken part in other the past couple of years has been building up to what is to come in Canada next month.

“Most of the squad has been similar throughout recent competitions we have taken part in and the World Championships is what we’ve all been waiting for.”

Great Britain are placed in Pool B for the upcoming competition, along with Japan, United States, France, South Africa and Germany.

Edwards and GB have come up against three of the other four nations in recent times but the Littlehampton-based talent believes everyone will be giving everything at such a prestigious competition.

He added: “We played and beat Germany in the European Championships semi-final last year.

“We’ve also played both Japan and South Africa in recent times aswell.

“I’m not sure what to expect from the United States but basketball is massive in their country, so we’ll be in for a tough test.

“It’s a tournament that everyone will be looking to win and we will have to be at our best to achieve what we want.”

No Great British under-23 team have managed to medal at a World Championships.

Having been part of the squad for the best part of two years, Edwards sees no reason why this group of players cannot make history.

He said: “Not a single Great British under-23 team has ever managed to medal in the World Championships.

“Our first aim is to get to a medal match and hopefully achieve something which has never been done before.

“The ultimate ambition is to win the World Championships but we’ll just take it game by game and see where it takes us.”

Great Britain fly out to Canada on Monday ahead of the tournament start three days later.

Japan provide Great Britain’s first opposition on June, 9 with three games to follow in as many days.

Despite such a daunting schedule, it’s a week Edwards is relishing and said: “It’s going to be a busy week or so but we’ll be hoping to compete in the final. It offers myself and the squad a chance of world glory.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.