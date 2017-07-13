Crathern claims double Canadian podium

Lewis Crathern claimed two podium positions at the recent 2017 Canadian Kite Clash event.

The kiteboarding talent, from Worthing, won the Open Boarder X competition, before following that up with a second-placed finish in the Open Big Air.

A full fleet of 14-men entered the Boarder X race, where each of the bottom two were eliminated after every phase.

Crathern survived an early scare in race three, managing to dodge a four-man pile-up, before eventually going onto win outright.

Becoming this year’s champion was something that took him by surprise.

He said: “I didn’t expect to win the Boarder X but I was carrying the pace well on the day. It’s all about getting out the blocks quick.

“I’m pretty gutted I didn’t win the Big Air but on the whole I’m happy with these results.”

Crathern was one of 24 to take part in the Open Big Air category.

The Worthing kiteboarder comfortably ensured his place in the six-man final.

This particular event sees competitors focus on performing manoeuvres as high as possible.

Devices are placed on the riders boards in order to records heights reached, which contributes to 40 per cent of their overall score.

Crather was Open Big Air champion back in 2015 but he was beaten by Phil Shlonger for a second year in succession.

Crathern was frustrated he couldn’t make it two wins from two competitions.

He added: “Phil done me again, it’s becoming a bit annoying.

“Being from Worthing I have good access to strong wind and this is definitely my best discipline. I thought I took the win but a last second boost for him devastated me.”

Boarder X, the category in which Crathern won in Canada, is set to showcased in both 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

With Crathern hopeful of representing Great Britain should this particular event be included and said: “I love racing fast but I think it’s just a case of waiting and seeing what happens. I’m just focused on this year.”

