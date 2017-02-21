Youth footballers thrilled with new ‘professional’ look

Adur East Lions Club raised an amazing sum of money in 2016 for local good causes.

The final figures are in and the club has announced this week that the total fell just shy of £20,000, an incredible effort by these hardworking volunteers.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “Adur East Lions Club raised a lot of money in 2016 and so donated to many local good causes. {http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/adur_east/Find out all the details on the club website}.

“One of the latest donations was to Southwick Rangers’ youth football team to enable them to purchase rainjackets.”

These lovely new coats have been warmly welcomed by the lads.

Graham Lucas, the U14s manager, said: “I’d just like to thank the Adur East Lions very much for their generosity.

“The boys all love their jackets and wear them with pride to all their games and training sessions, too. It’s also great to see them all in the same jackets with the club logo on rather than a mix of their favourite teams. Makes them look more professional.

“Thank you to the Lions for coming on board with this, it really is appreciated.”

Lion Richard Behling, the club treasurer, said the club was keen to support youth activities in the area.

“Adur East Lions are really pleased to be able to support a team of youngsters in our area,” he added. “This will mean so much to them and shows Adur East Lions Club’s commitment to youth.”

To keep up to date with the latest Lions' activities, visit the club's Facebook page at or follow the club on Twitter @adureastlions.

