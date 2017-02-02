Worthing FC to hold free taster session for children

Worthing Football Club are holding a free coaching taster session for children aged from under-seven to under-16 before Saturday's home match with Needham Market.

The football bonanza will take place from 11.45am to 1pm and will be run by Worthing Football Club's Development Programme, so parents and children can find out more about what the Development Programme can offer and is all about.

Worthing joint manager Jon Meeney will oversee the session and new signing Louis Clark, who could make his debut later in the day against Needham Market, will be on hand to run some drills along with other first-team players.

Current Development Programme members are welcome if they bring a friend who is not a member.

To book a place or for more information email development@worthingfc.com.

Anyone who attends will be able to watch the Worthing first-team match which kicks-off at 3pm.

