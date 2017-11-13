We were beaten by the better team - Donnelly

Sammy Donnelly had no complaints after his Shoreham Football Club side were sent crashing to defeat at the hands of high-flying Hythe Town on Saturday.

Jerson Dos Santos was at the double, while Sid Sollis also struck to seal a 3-0 Bostik League South win for Hythe at Middle Road.

The visitors moved in to the play-off places following their triumph but Mussels remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Currently a point and place adrift of Ashford United and safety, Shoreham boss Donnelly knows his team must start picking up points soon.

He said: “We knew how tough of a test Hythe were going to be and they proved just that.

“I couldn’t fault the effort of my players but this league is relentless and the tough matches just keep coming.

“Hythe are a well established side at this level, which they showed in the match. We’ve got a run of games coming up against teams around us, so we need to put this loss behind us.”

Dos Santos had his first with eight minutes gone as Hythe went ahead.

Mussels mustered a couple of half chances, which fell to George Gaskin and Steven Herbert, but neither were able to get their team back on terms.

Dos Santos had his and Hythe’s second ten minutes after the restart. Mussels goalkeeper James Broadbent pulled off a string off fine saves to keep the score down, before Sollis’ strike ten minutes from time wrapped up a routine victory for Hythe.

Mussels manager Donnelly did pinpoint the performances of under-18 graduate Nick Collyer and goalkeeper Broadbent as positives.

He added: “Nick (Collyer) played the full 90 minutes, coming up from the under-18’s an doing a good job.

“What his inclusion does is show the other young players at the club they’ll get a chance if they impress.

“I thought James (Broadbent) was superb in goal aswell. A number of fine saves from him kept us in the game for a while.

“As I said I could not fault the effort from my players, you just have to maintain such a high standard at this level, week-in, week-out in order to get results.”

Mussels are back in league action tomorrow when they welcome third-from-bottom East Grinstead Town to Middle Road (7.45pm).

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Packer, D.Hand, O’Niel, Whitehead; M.Hand, Myers, Whitemore; Collyer, Gaskin, Herbert. Subs: Cradock (M.Hand), Gathern, Archibald, Measor.