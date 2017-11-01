VIDEO: Lancing reach RUR Cup last eight

Lancing Football Club sealed a spot in a cup quarter-final for the second time this season last night.

After it finished all square at 3-3 following extra-time in their Sussex RUR Cup third-round clash at fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division Haywards Heath Town, successful spot-kicks from David Marsh, Arthur Rawlinson, Lewis Finney and goalkeeper Tyler D’Cruz saw them seal a 4-3 penalties win.

Lancers, who are also in the Peter Bentley Cup quarter-finals, will be hoping for double cup glory this season.

Lancing boss John Sharman praised the effort his players put in to progress and said: “Every single one of my team were brilliant. We led 2-1 and 3-2 but they got one back in stoppage-time of normal time.

“Myself and the management team had to pick the team up, which we did our best to do, but the team deserve great credit for the way they responded.

“We held our nerve in the shoot-out and it was another good win. We’ve picked up some good results, which we want to keep going.”

Lancers fell behind after 13 minutes.

Marsh was penalised for a foul in the area and the penalty was put away by McCreadie.

Lucas Tredrea levelled eight minutes before the break, then Finney fired Lancing ahead four minutes later.

Max Miller got Haywards Heath back on level terms nine minutes after the restart but Lancers went back in front through Finney – scoring a second against his former team – 16 minutes from time.

Lancing looked on course for victory, only for Callum Saunders to make it 3-3 four minutes into injury-time, which forced extra-time.

Tom Watson was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle after 110 minutes, which left Lancers to see out the remaining time a man down.

Haywards Heath failed to find a way through and successful spot-kicks from defender Marsh, substitute Rawlinson, Finney and goalkeeper D’Cruz – netting the winner – sealed a 4-3 win shoot-out win for Lancers.

LANCING: D’Cruz; Donaldson, Marsh, Sharman, Pittock; Watson, Berry, E.Finney; Williamson, L.Finney, Tredrea. Subs: Wotherspoon (Berry, 80), Sibanda (Tredrea, 80), Rawlinson (Wotherspoon, 119).