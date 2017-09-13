Ten-man Mussels pick up long-awaited first point

Shoreham Football Club picked up a first-ever Bostik League South point last night.

Lloyd Cotton put through his own net then Scott Packer’s stunning strike earned Mussels a 2-2 draw with rivals Lewes at Middle Road.

Shoreham, who were without a point from five league matches going in to the clash, finally got off the mark this season.

Jamie Brotherton – who got both goals from the penalty spot for Lewes – fired his side ahead.

Mussels fought back through a Cotton own-goal and Packer’s effort to turn things around.

Brotherton second spot-kick meant it finished all square, then Lee Denyer was sent off after picking up a second bookable offence late on.

Mussels manager Sammy Donnelly was left a little frustrated his team didn’t collect a first win this season and said: “I’d have taken a point before the game but, after the 90 minutes, I’m disappointed we didn’t win. We’re giving away poor goals, this time two penalties, it was a game we should have won.

“Having said that, it’s a point and we are continuing to move in the right direction.”

Ashley Nazala hauled down a Lewes player in the area with a spot-kick awarded three minutes after the interval. Brotherton slammed the penalty home to put his side ahead. Mussels responded immediately as Cotton put through his own net less than a minute later.

A fine move was finished off by Packer just after the hour to complete the turnaround.

Centre-half Ryan Timms was adjudged to have pulled back a Lewes attacker with 15 minutes left and a second penalty was awarded. Just as with the first, Brotherton fired home.

Denyer picked up a second yellow in stoppage-time to leave Mussels seeing out the remaining minute or so a man light.

Shoreham go to East Grinstead in the league on Saturday, then host division-higher Bostik League Premier Division Worthing in the Velocity Trophy first-round on Tuesday (7.45pm).

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Gathern, Timms, Denyer, Whitehead; Packer, Hand, Simmonds; Nazala, Archibald, Tan. Subs: Goldson (Hand, 65), Caplin (Tan, 65), Quadri, Burton, Nayee.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.