Ten-man Mile Oak sink Swans in thriller

Mile Oak Football Club secured a vital Southern Combination League Division 1 victory at Storrington on Saturday.

A brace from Jamie McKenzie - who also missed a late penalty to complete his hat-trick - plus strikes from Michael Gould and substitute Remi Coates helped Oak to a 4-2 win.

Mile Oak fell behind to Josh Warner’s early effort but Ben Shoulders’ side recovered superbly to run out comfortable winners in the end.

A thrilling fixture saw six goals, two penalties and two red cards.

Oak's Craig Stevens was dismissed for a foul midway through the first half, while a Swans player was also shown a straight red for reported foul and abusive language after Stevens’ challenge.

Having lost at promotion rivals East Preston last time out in the league, Shoulders felt it was a valuable three points.

He said: “It was a massive win and just what we needed going into this big month.

“It was a bit like the game we had with Storrington in the Division 1 Challenge Cup the previous week, we had a lot of chances, which we took towards the end.”

Despite some early Oak pressure, Swans went ahead after 15 minutes when Josh Warner fired past Aaron Stenning.

Mile Oak’s response was almost immediate as Liam Austin-Slade’s cross was poked home by McKenzie less than two minutes later.

Stevens’ foul resulted in him being shown a straight red card after 20 minutes, while a Swans player was also dismissed after the melee that followed.

Oak coped the best after being reduced to ten and went ahead when Gould was on hand to head home Joseph Benn’s cross.

Matt Searle’s penalty ten minutes before the break ensured it was all square at 2-2 at the interval.

Joseph Benn was running things in midfield and his ball played in substitute Coates to fire Oak ahead for a second time on 70 minutes.

A hat-trick of Joseph Benn assists was complete four minutes later when McKenzie volleyed home his pass.

McKenzie then missed a late penalty to complete a hat-trick as Oak recorded an eventful 4-2 victory.

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Early, Pollard, Gillingham, Stevens; Symes, Austin-Slade, J.Benn; Gould, McKenzie, E.Benn. Subs: Coates (Gould).

