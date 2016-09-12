Sussex Football game abandoned due to alleged assault

Worthing United Football Club’s match with Peacehaven at The Robert Albon Memorial Ground was abandoned owing to an alleged assault on Saturday.

The Southern Combination League Premier Division sides met in a FA Vase first-round qualifying clash but the game was called off 20 minutes from time.

An official statement from Sussex Police said: “A spectator is reported to have punched a Worthing United player in the face as he was leaving the pitch to be substituted. The player was seen to by medical staff.

“A 24-year-old man from Rottingdean, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has been bailed until October 3 pending further enquiries.”

Sussex Football Association are investigating the matter and chief executive Ken Benham said: “After receiving reports from the game, we are currently investigating the matter but no further comment is available at this time.”

A decision is still to be made on the outcome of the match.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.