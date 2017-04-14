Substitute Salvidge sends Southwick to final defeat

Substitute Jamie Salvidge struck twice in the final 11 minutes to send Southwick Football Club to defeat in the Southern Combination League Division 1 Challenge Cup final at Hanbury Park this afternoon.

Salvidge - whose brace came after being introduced as a 76th minute substitute - added to Nathan Crabb's early effort as Langney Wanderers ran out 3-0 winners.

Both Ben Presslie and Ross Myers were denied by a fine double stop from Wanderers goalkeeper Grant Young just prior to Salvidge's first goal, a saved that would turn out to be crucial.

Sloppy early defending from Wickers saw them go a goal down inside six minutes. Wayne Wilkinson's long throw caused all sort of problems with Crabb firing home the loose ball.

Things were tight after the early goal as both teams cancelled each other out, before the game sprung to life in the second. Harrison Hilfiker kept Southwick in it with two fantastic saves. Crabb latched onto a long-ball over the top, though, his attempted lob was dealt with by Hilfiker ten minutes after the interval.

Southwick's stopper then deflected Paul Weatherby's effort onto a post after an hour as it remained 1-0.

Wickers could have been level 25 minutes from time. Ben Presslie's 25-yard strike was parried away by Young, then Myers could only fire straight at the goalkeeper with the rebound.

Substitute Salvidge then doubled his side lead - just three minutes after being introduced. Wilkinson's pinpoint cross was met by Salvidge and he headed home to make it two after 79 minutes.

There was still time for a Langney third, which came three minutes into second half stoppage-time. Salvidge completed a fine late cameo, reacting quickest after Tristan Jarvis' 25-yard effort came back out of the crossbar, to head home his second of the afternoon.

SOUTHWICK: Hilfiker; Tucker, Lansdale, Dunk, McLennan; Presslie, Smith, Piner; Joe Bidwell, Groom, Myers. Subs: Petts (Groom, 67), Hilditch, Cook (McLennan, 76), Gardener-Lowe (Joseph Bidwell, 58), Donnelly.

LANGNEY WANDERERS: Young, Snashall, Clarke, Elliott-Noye, Tudor; Wilkinson, Aston, A.Jarvis, Weatherhby; Crabb, Rogers. Subs: Salvidge (Weatherby, 76), T.Jarvis (J.Aston, 60), G.Aston, S.Saunders (Clarke, 52), C.Saunders.

