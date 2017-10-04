Steyning Town cup exit marred by player collapse

Steyning Town Football Club’s Sussex Senior Cup exit to division-higher SCFL Premier Division Eastbourne United was overshadowed by a player being taken to hospital after collapsing at half-time last night.

After going a goal ahead, Town suffered a 6-1 first-round defeat at The Shooting Field. However, Eastbourne’s Matt Simpson collapsed at half-time and was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury earlier in the game.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, United manager Tobi Hutchinson (@1sttouchfa) tweeted: “Matt is at Brighton DGH after a head inj resulting in him collapsing unconscious 30 mins later. He is ok, conscious & coherent.

“Our thanks as a club go to all at Steyning Town who were first class with their help, Thomas Betts for his immediate help & all 3 officials.’

Craig Knowles handed Steyning the lead inside 30 seconds. But United hit back to win with braces from Scott Taylor and Callum Hart, as well as goals from Ashley Jarvis and Kane Penn.