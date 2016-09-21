Steyning let two-goal lead slip in RUR Cup defeat

Steyning Football Club’s run in this year’s Sussex RUR Charity Cup competition was ended on Tuesday.

A spirited display from Gerry Murphy’s side saw them take a two-goal lead away to Premier Division outfit Loxwood before falling to a 3-2 defeat after extra-time.

Steyning manager Murphy was pleased with his side’s showing despite the defeat and said: “I was pleased with the performance, but it was not about coming here and just trying to match them. It was about wanting to win.

“It is more important Saturday in the league, though, so we can take as many points as possible and climb the table.

“I said to them to try and enjoy it a little bit. It is a pitch where we can pass and play.

“I do not want to play any other way than that to pass and play. Both sides like to play like that and Beardy (Mark Beard - Loxwood manager) does things the right way.

After racing into a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes courtesy of Lewis Levoi’s brace, Loxwood fought back to level things up in the second half, then nicked it in extra-time.

The Barrowmen were ahead after eight minutes as Shaun Skipper’s cut-back found Levoi to fire home.

Levoi then got a second five minutes later as Eddie French’s mis-control saw the ball fall to the forward to lob Harrison Hilfiker from range.

Loxwood had a lifeline on the stroke of half-time as Clyde Jacques headed Sam Beard’s free-kick home.

Napper got the home side level on the hour with extra-time forced.

A remarkable turnaround was complete five minutes into the added 30 as Beard was on hand to poke Rhyan Ramsey’s cross past Ben Rose.

STEYNING: Rose, Hare, Elms, Webb, Wadey, Skipper (Moles 70), Dodd (Harding 49), Hartley, Knowles, Clark, Levoi (Puttock 93). Unused sub: Milner.

