Steyning chairman steps down from role

Richard Woodbridge has taken the decision to step down as Steyning Football Club chairman.

Following seven years in the role, Woodbridge cited increased commitments away from football as a major factor.

The former Steyning chairman played a key part in the installation of a state-of the-art 3G surface at Town’s Shooting Field home.

After having the artificial pitch installed in October of last year, Steyning - still to this day - are the only Southern Combination League team to own a surface of this type.

Woodbridge will not be walking away from the club completely, though, with his current plan to remain a committee member.

The departing chairman will also continue to chair Steyning Community Hub Ltd, which operates the 3G facility at the club.

Speaking of his decision to step down, Woodbridge said: “It has been incredibly hard coming to this decision as the club is now in my blood, however I know it is the right decision.

“After seven years of really hard work it is time to take a step back. My commitments away from the club are significant and it is time to focus on these more.

“I will remain as a committee member and am very keen to see the club continue moving forward.

“I am keen to help transform the Shooting Field further into a first-class facility and to watch successful football across all age groups.”

Steyning currently operate a strong committee of talented and dedicated people with confidence high it will be business as usual once a new chairman is found.

Woodbridge reflected on the coming together of Steyning Strikers and Steyning Town and wiping £30,000 of debt as the highlights following a seven-year tenure.

He added: “I’m really proud of what the committee,

past and present, have achieved over the past seven years.

“The highlights for me are the coming together of Steyning Strikers and Steyning Town to form one club, some fantastic social events and tournaments, clearing nearly £30,000 of debt and the installation of our fantastic 3G facility.

“With the solid building blocks in place, I feel that success on the field is just around the corner and the near future is very exciting for the club.

“The new chairman will inherit a strong committee, as well as some fantastic volunteers who make the place tick.

“When they come in with fresh ideas, along with a few changes, hopefully it will only be a benefit to everyone at Steyning.”

Applications for the vacant Steyning chairman role are open to the public and can be made to steyningtownfc@gmail.com.

Anyone who wishes to apply must do so before the April, 30 closing date.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.