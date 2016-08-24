Southwick still waiting for first win

Southwick Football Club’s wait for a first win of the season continued on Tuesday when they suffered a 4-2 home Peter Bentley Cup second-round defeat.

Wickers welcomed fellow SCFL Division 1 outfit Langney Wanderers but were dumped out of this year’s competition.

Shane Saunders gave Langney a fourth-minute lead but strikes from Sam Blundell and Andy McDowell helped Southwick turn it around before ten minutes were up.

Simon Catt made it 2-2 five minutes before the break, then Paul Rogers fired Dorking back ahead two minutes later.

Southwick’s exit was then assured as Saunders got a second eight minutes after the interval.

Wicker boss John Kilgarriff believes defensive errors are costing his side dear at present.

He said: “Once again we’ve let ourselves down by giving away silly goals.

“They didn’t have to do a lot in the game as we gifted them their goals.

“Were strong going forward but it’s always going to be difficult when we are having to score four or five goals to win matches.

“At present in a little bit of a rut and losing is not a good habit and we need to get out of it.”

SOUTHWICK: Howard; Denyer, C.McClymont, Lipscombe; Peskett, Shelley, Myers, DaMario, Tucker; McDowell, Blundell. Subs: Presslie (Myers), Pretlove (Peskett), Strevens (Tucker), McLennan, Packham.

