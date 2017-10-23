Southwick Rangers in the pink

Southwick Recreation Ground was a sea of pink as young footballers and their coaches showed support for Breast Cancer Now.

Everyone involved in Saturday’s training session at Southwick Rangers FC was asked to support the charity’s wear it pink day.

Heading for success at Southwick Rangers FC's Wear it Pink day 21-10-17 (03)

Kerry Stanton, chairman of Friends of Southwick Rangers, said: “This is something very close to me and I wanted to get our club and kids involved, so we asked all managers, coaches and players to pay £1 donation and wear pink to training.

“My mum had breast cancer 12 years ago but sadly it’s returned and she is starting her fight again. Breast cancer UK does an amazing job and deserve any monies raised.

“Club chairman Graham Lucas came down to help with the morning. He encourages us a club to get involved and help with any charity fundraising we can.”

There were charity cupcakes for sale, a pink homemade cake to raffle, two sweepstakes and a collection bucket in the clubhouse.

More than 200 people attend the Saturday training sessions across age groups from under-six to under-17.

Kerry, whose son Rylee plays in the under-11s blues, added: “We raised a huge £150 on the day, which for a small football club is amazing.”