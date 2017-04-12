Southwick aiming for silverware in cup final

Southwick Football Club go in search of a second piece of cup silverware in three seasons on Friday.

Wickers take on Langney Wanderers at Haywards Heath Town’s Hanbury Park home (11am) as the pair fight it out to be crowned Southern Combination League Division 1 Challenge Cup winners.

Southwick claimed the then Sussex County League Division 3 version back in 2015 – along with the league title – during a double-winning campaign.

Wickers now have the chance to make it two divisional cup prizes over the past three seasons in the Division 1 Cup final.

The teams met last Tuesday with Langney running out victors but Southwick boss John Kilgarriff is not too fussed by that result.

He said: “This final is massive for everyone involved with the club. We played them just over a week ago and lost but this game will be totally different.

“It’s a one-off game with a cup at stake at the end. I think picking the squad will be the hardest part but it’s a decision I must make. We’ll give them a good game if we turn up but that’s our problem.”

