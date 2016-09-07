Six of the best as Mussels continue strong start

Shoreham Football Club made it six successive league victories on Tuesday evening with a 5-0 win away to Crawley Down Gatwick.

Mussels followed up a 3-1 win over Chichester on Saturday in style to sit top of the Southern Combination League.

Shoreham boss Bryan O’Toole is not getting carried away, though, and said: “Every week I’m just going to say the same, it’s one game at a time – that’s all we’re concentrating on.

“We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and just worry about ourselves. I don’t care what other teams are doing as there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Mussels made a dream start at Crawley Down with two goals inside four minutes.

Central defender Andy Pearson nodded home with just a minute on the clock after George Gaskin headed back a Rob O’Toole cross.

Pearson then got his second when he headed home a Charlie Pitcher corner on four minutes.

A ten-minute delay followed owing to injury to a assistant referee, which meant the game went flat for the rest of the half.

Shoreham created numer-ous chances in the second half before Rob O’Toole scored from the penalty spot after a foul on Scott Packer on 66 minutes.

Packer brilliantly controlled a Devante Davis cross – with what manager O’Toole called a Dennis Bergkamp-esque touch – and then fired into the top corner for the fourth on 69 minutes.

Davis netted the fifth late on after excellent work from Jamie Cradock.

