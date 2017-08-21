Simmonds' strike earns Mussels FA Cup replay

Daniel Simmonds netted his first Shoreham Football Club goal to earn his side an FA Cup replay on Saturday.

Simmonds' effort 13 minutes from time helped Bostik League South Mussels earn a 1-1 draw at division-lower Combined Counties Premier Division Colliers Wood United in a preliminary round clash at Wibbandune.

Mario Embalo fired Wood into a first half lead but Shoreham came from a goal down to force a replay courtesy of Simmond's first-ever Mussels goal.

Having gone into the interval a trailing, Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly was relieved to see his team force a replay and said: "They shaded the first half but we turned it around in the second. I made two changes at the interval and that seemed to swing the tide.

"I knew a bit about them going into it, they made it a really difficult afternoon for us.

"We've managed to force a replay and hopefully we'll be able to progress through to the next round now."

Wood were quick out of the blocks and ahead after 18 minutes. Jake Hill saw an effort come back out of a post, before Theo Woodhouse's follow-up shot was blocked but Embalo fired home at the third time of asking.

Shoreham stopper James Broadbent pulled off a fine stop from Ryan Doherty, while Hill fired two free-kicks just wide as Wood could have gone in more that one-goal ahead at the break.

Donnelly introduced both Ross Myers and debutant Ashley Nazala at half time, with the latter setting up Simmonds for the leveller.

Mussels looked to be heading out of the FA Cup prior to Simmonds' strike 13 minutes from the end. Nazala picked out Simmonds, whose effort crept over the line.

Nazala could have nicked it late on but Nazala's attempt to round Sean Fallon in Wood's goal was thwarted.

Mussels host Colliers Wood in the replay at Middle Road tomorrow (7.45pm).

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Nayee, Packer, Gathern, Hand, Goldson; Caplin, Cradock, Quadri; Simmonds, Burton. Subs: Myers (Quadri, 45), Stevens (Goldson, 45), Nazala (Stevens, 55).

