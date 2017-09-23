Simmonds' spot-kick ends Shoreham's winless league start

Daniel Simmonds got the only goal to seal a first-ever win for Shoreham Football Club at Bostik League South level this afternoon.

Simmonds' spot-kick ten minutes from the end saw Mussels seal a 1-0 home triumph over ten-man Greenwich Borough at Middle Road.

Sammy Donnelly's side went in to the contest full of confidence after scoring a 4-1 victory over division-higher Bostik League Premier Division rivals Worthing four days previous and they ended a run of seven league matches without a win to start the season by defeating Borough.

The game was scoreless at the interval before Greenwich's Bradley Pritchard was given his marching orders - forcing his team to see out the final 20 minutes a man light.

Mussels were then awarded a penalty, which Simmonds stuck away then minutes from the end, ensuring Shoreham bagged a first Bostik League South win of the season.

The win moved Mussels off the bottom and above Guernsey in the table.

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Packer, Timms, Gathern, Whitehead; Hand, Myers; Goldson, Simmonds, Cradock; Archibald. Subs: Collyer (Simmonds), Smith, Bullivant, Marsh.