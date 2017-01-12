Shoulders targets win in key clash with EP

Ben Shoulders has challenged his Mile Oak Football Club side to take all three points in their key clash at East Preston on Saturday.

Oak sit fourth in the Southern Combination League Division 1 standings, while EP are a place and point lower in the table.

After leaders Little Common were beaten at third-placed Steyning Town on Saturday, the top five in the table are separated by just four points.

Given the tightness at the top, Oak boss Shoulders knows the importance of the game at East Preston.

He said: “This will be a huge game against East Preston. We’ll be looking to win it, we have to if we want to stay in the thick of it at the top.”

Despite a one-point lead over EP, Mile Oak have played two more games than their upcoming opponents.

East Preston prepared for Saturday’s game with a 1-0 home victory over Seaford Town last time out.

Shoulders’ side left it late but Enzo Benn’s effort nine minutes from time helped them seal a 1-0 triumph over Bexhill United, which made it two wins from two so far in 2017.

