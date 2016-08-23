Shoreham take the positives from FA Cup defeat

Shoreham Football Club player/assistant manager Kevin Keehan was upbeat after his side’s 4-3 defeat at home to Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Shoreham led 1-0 and 2-1 against their division-higher opponents but Dorking’s pace on the break and clinical finishing proved to be the difference.

Keehan said: “Although we lost, I was upbeat with the way we played. We went ahead twice and gave them a real game.

“Overall, I was very happy with the boys. We gave a good account of ourselves against a team who reached the Ryman League South Division play-offs last season and there were a lot of positives to take.”

With the wind behind them in the first half, Mussels went ahead when George Gaskin latched on to keeper Josh Heyburn’s long kick forward and fired home his sixth goal of the season from the edge of the penalty area.

Dorking hit back to level on the break through Jake Beecroft to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Shoreham lost centre-back Andy Pearson to a tight hamstring at half-time but Shoreham went back ahead early in the second half when Richard Greenfield tapped home Mitchell Hand’s cross.

Mussels then lost another defender Niall O’Hagan to injury ten minutes into the second half and the visitors equalised through Matt Briggs and then moved 4-2 ahead with goals from James McShane and Briggs.

Rob O’Toole made it 4-3 with a minute to go but Dorking held on to reach the first-qualifying round.

SHOREHAM: Heyburn; Hartley, Hand, Storrie, Pearson, O’Hagan, Packer, J.Keehan, Gaskin, R.O’Toole, Greenfield. Subs: O’Callaghan-Murdo (Pearson 45), Cradock (O’Hagan 55), Barker (Hartley 75), Stevens, Davis, Zydonik, Measor.

