Shoreham storm back to shock rivals Worthing

Shoreham Football Club secured just a second win in all competitions this season as they fought back from a goal down to see off division-higher Bostik League Premier Division side Worthing last night.

Ben Pope’s early effort was cancelled out by strikes from Dan Simmonds (two), Nick Collyer and Ross Myers to earn Mussels an emphatic 4-1 Velocity Trophy first-round triumph at Middle Road.

Shoreham, who are still to register a win in their first season at Bostik League South level, can now add a Velocity Trophy win to a victory they scored in the FA Cup earlier this season.

Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly hopes his team can take the momentum from this comeback cup win into the league.

He said: “This was a superb win for us and showed what we are capable of as a team. Worthing were quick out of the blocks and dominant for the opening 20 minutes.

“After going a goal behind, we did a great job and came back to seal a surprise win, which will give us great confidence.”

Pope headed Worthing ahead after 19 minutes on his 20th birthday.

Mussels stormed back, levelling through Nick Collyer 17 minutes later, then Simmonds’ first goal completed the turnaround three minutes later.

Myers added a third three minutes after the restart before Simmonds’ second rounded off the scoring just after the hour.

Basement boys Shoreham welcome Greenwich Borough to Middle Road for a league game on Saturday.

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Bullivant, Gathern, Packer, Whitehead; Collyer, Hand, Goldson; Myers, Simmonds, Cradock. Subs: Smith (Cradock), Quadri (Collyer).