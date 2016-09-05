Shoreham record fifth successive league win

Shoreham Football Club made it five successive league wins to start the season with a 3-1 victory over Chichester on Saturday.

Mussels boss Bryan O’Toole was pleased with his side’s performance against a strong Chi side and said: “It was a really good result and I was delighted with the boys.

“Chichester are a physical side and very direct but we defended very well.”

Shoreham took the lead after just five minutes when Scott Packer played in Rob O’Toole, who crossed for George Gaskin to head home.

Gaskin twice went close to a second, the lively Charlie Pitcher had a couple of openings and Joe Keehan and Rob O’Toole headed over, before Chichester flashed a shot across goal at the other end.

Mussels doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time when Gaskin cut the ball back for Rob O’Toole, who got in front of his man and fired home.

Rob O’Toole then got the third from the penalty spot on 63 minutes – after Mussels had missed three successive spot-kicks this season – following a foul on Jamie Cradock.

Chichester got a goal back through Daniel Watts on 70 minutes but Mussels held on to pick up all three points.

SHOREHAM: Heyburn; Hartley, Gunner, Hand; Packer, J.Keehan, K.Keehan, Storrie, Pitcher; Gaskin, R.O’Toole. Subs: Boddy (Hartley 45), Cradock (Pitcher 50), Davis (Packer 85), Barker, Stevens.

