Shoreham hit back to beat Littlehampton

Shoreham Football Club boss Bryan O’Toole praised his side’s character after a 4-1 win at home to Littlehampton on Tuesday evening.

Mussels fell behind in a SCFL Premier Division match for the first time this season but O’Toole said his side did not panic and responded in the right way.

The victory followed on from Shoreham’s 8-2 FA Vase win at home to Meridian VP on Saturday and they have now won ten of their opening 11 matches in all competitions, including all seven league games.

Shoreham had early chances and Rob O’Toole hit a post before Jack Cole gave Littlehampton the lead on 27 minutes.

Kevin Keehan drew Mussels level on 36 minutes, before George Gaskin, who was player-manager at Littlehampton last season, gave Shoreham the lead with a well-worked goal four minutes into the second half.

Keehan curled home his second on 54 minutes and Rob O’Toole then brilliantly fired home the fourth 16 minutes from time.

Bryan O’Toole said: “To go 1-0 down wasn’t nice but it was pleasing to see how the boys reacted. No-one panicked and we just stayed calm and got the win.”

