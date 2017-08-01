Shoreham gunning for early season silverware

Shoreham Football Club will attempt to claim the first silverware to be handed out in Sussex this season tonight.

Southern Combination League Premier Division champions Mussels' reward for winning the title is a Sussex Community Shield final clash with Sussex Senior Cup winners Brighton & Hove Albion's under-23 team at Culver Road (7.15pm).

Sammy Donnelly, who was appointed Shoreham manager earlier in the summer, is hoping for cup glory in his first competitive game in charge.

Donnelly knows this will be a step up in quality to what his team have come up against in pre-season but feels it will provide them with a perfect test ahead of their first-ever season at Bostik League level.

He said: "This is going to be a really tough match but a good chance for me to see where my team are going into the new season.

"It's been a busy pre-season, trying to build a team to compete at Bostik League level.

"This would be a perfect way to start by winning a trophy in mine and a lot of the teams first game for this club."

Tickets can be brought on the gate with adult tickets priced at £6, concessions (65-plus) £3 and children (16 and under) £1.

