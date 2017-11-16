Shoreham duo selected for Brighton

A pair of Shoreham College pupils have been selected to represent Brighton & Hove Albion girls’ age-group teams.

Mary-Anna Smith, nine, and Olivia Carpenter, 11, have both been asked to represent Albion after impressing at the recent FA Regional Talent Club open trials

Talented nine-year-old Smith has been invited to sign for Brighton’s under-ten side, while two years senior Carpenter will play for the under-12’s.

The pair will train two evenings a week at the impressive Amex Elite Performance Centre in Lancing, where Albion’s first-team train aswell. All fixtures take place on Saturday’s.

Shoreham College sports coach Judy Liley is pleased to see the duo called in to Albion’s age-group teams once again.

She said: “Mary-Anna (Smith) has enjoyed kicking a ball since she could walk. It was through a chance meeting with one of the Brighton players that she was offered a trial at the training complex in Lancing. Amazingly, she was offered a contract to join the under-10 squad and has never looked back.

“This is now Olivia’s fourth season with Albion. She was put forward for a trial at just seven years old.”