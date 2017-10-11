Shoreham 4 Ashford United 2: Gaskin seals happy return to Shoreham with hat-trick

George Gaskin scored a hat-trick on his return to the club as Shoreham earned a valuable 4-2 win against Ashford United.

Lee Denyer also scored for the home side while Charlie Dickens and Max Watters netted for the visitors in a see-saw battle.

The Mussels twice fought back from going behind in what was a crucial relegation zone clash.

Shoreham manager Sammy Donnelly was encouraged with the result following on from the weekend’s disastrous 7-1 FA Trophy exit away to Egham Town.

He said: “It was a vast improvement from Saturday. We were very much better as a team.”

Dickens gave Ashford an early lead when he put away from short-range from a corner-kick.

But Gaskin put his new club back on level terms from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the area by opposing ‘keeper Josh Glover.

However the Nuts and Bolts regained the lead through a long-range shot by Max Watters.

Gaskin then equalised for the second time, having been put through on goal.

In the second half Shoreham took the lead five minutes after the break when Denyer scored with a side-footed shot following a corner.

Donnelly’s side then sealed victory with a fourth goal scored by Gaskin, who met Dan Simmonds’ free-kick with a glancing header for his third goal of the night.

The Shoreham boss said: “We had several players back like our captain Lee Denyer, Lee Garnham and George Gaskin made his debut. And it made a big difference.

“We were pleased with the three points but there is still plenty of work to do. But I was pleased with the effort put in.”

Shoreham: Broadbent, Madhani (Simmonds 46), Denyer, Roddy (Bullivan 75), Whitehead, Hand (Goldston 30), Myers, Garnham, Packer, Craddock, Gaskin

Unused subs: Archibald, Marsh