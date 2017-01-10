Sharman frustrated as Lancing fall to defeat

Lancing Football Club manager John Sharman was left frustrated at some decisions as his side fell to a third Southern Combination League Premier Division loss in four matches on Saturday.

A brace from Liam Baitup - which included a penalty - and Adam Davison’s early strike sent Lancers to a 3-1 defeat at Eastbourne United.

Despite going behind after four minutes, Lewis Finney’s superb free kick got Lancing level, before Baitup’s penalty turned things back in United’s favour.

Lancers boss Sharman was less than pleased with the penalty decision and an earlier free kick which led to the home side’s opening goal.

He said: “I felt the free kick they got before the first goal, then the penalty, were both quite harsh decisions. Eastbourne are a decent, strong side and it’s never an easy place to go.

“I felt we were the better team for much of the first half, then a large chunk of the second, we just did not take the chances we had. It’s always tough when you feel you shouldn’t be behind then you are but we kept going and were a little unfortunate not to get back in it and take something.”

Davison curled a free kick past Tyler D’Cruz as United went ahead inside four minutes.

Lancers got themselves back in it with a fine goal ten minutes later. Finney’s superb free kick beat Philip Hawkins to level things at 1-1.

George Fenton was then adjudged to have held on to a home side player in the penalty area, with a spot-kick awarded on 18 minutes.

Baitup stepped up and fired past D’Cruz to put United back ahead.

Lancers responded well and carved out a number of openings. Ryan Waterman was sent racing away on the hour but could not find the net.

Finney then also went close 20 minutes from time, before United all but wrapped up the three points.

As Lancers pushed men forward, United broke quickly and Baitup finished off the move to bag his second.

Lancing are without a game on Saturday, before they return to action with a home clash against second-placed Haywards Heath Town on January, 21.

LANCING: D’Cruz; E.Finney, Bygraves, Sharman, Fenton; Waterman, Baah, Williamson; Caplin, L.Finney, Chadwick. Subs: Frankling (Waterman), Tobias (Chadwick), Hitchcock (Baah), Donaldson.

