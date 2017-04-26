Search
Created with Sketch.

RUMOUR MILL: Mourinho tells De Gea he can leave Old Trafford | Lyon want Martial on loan | Oxlade-Chamberlain set to be offered a £100,000-a-week deal | Stoke to swoop for Malaga striker | Liverpool to smash transfer record to lure Van Dijk | James wants Manchester United switch

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

0
Have your say

De Gea could be leaving Old Trafford.

Today’s transfer news