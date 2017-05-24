Search
Created with Sketch.

RUMOUR MILL: James more likely to join Chelsea than Man United | Bayern Munich prepared to pay £50m for Sanchez | Moyes wants to become Scotland boss | Red Devils ready to offer Griezmann more than £12m a year | Madrid sign 16-year-old Brazilian in deal worth £38.7m

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

0
Have your say

James Rodriguez is more likely to join Chelsea than Manchester United.

Today’s transfer news