RUMOUR MILL: Everton willing to accept £50m for Barkley | Aberdeen boss McInnes favourite for Sunderland job | Manchester United ready to activate Griezmann's £85m release clause | West Brom interested in Man City striker Iheanacho | Incoming Barcelona boss makes Herrera top priority | Madrid cool interest in Hazard | PSG want Clichy

