Romain hits a hat-trick as Town down league leaders

Charlie Romain hit a hat-trick as Steyning Town Football Club sealed a crucial victory on Saturday.

Romain’s treble, which came in 15 second half minutes, ensured Town recorded a 3-0 home success over Southern Combination League Division 1 leaders Little Common.

Despite the win, Steyning stay third in the table but have closed the gap on leaders Common to just three points.

Remarkably, following wins for Mile Oak in fourth and second-placed Saltdean United, the top four in Division 1 are separated by just three points.

Steyning have played a game more than the other three teams in the top four but this win over the leaders will help boost confidence at the club.

Town manager Gerry Murphy felt it was a fantastic victory and said: “This was a fantastic win against a very good side. It could have been different if they had taken their chances in the opening ten minutes.

“I decided to change the formation after 25 minutes to cope with their attacking play, which helped us a lot.

“The second half was a completely different game, which we managed well. We scored three really good team goals through Charlie and it was nice to take all three points in such a big game.”

Common started the better with Steyning having Ben Rose to thank for keeping things level following a string of fine saves.

As the half went on, Steyning began to get into things and ended it the better.

Town looked a different proposition in the second half, netting three times through Romain to record an important victory.

The deadlock was broken 20 minutes after the break when Romain was on hand to finish off a slick team move.

Things got better for Murphy’s side when Romain fired home his second of the afternoon 15 minutes from time.

A fine win was then capped off with Romain completing a 15-minute hat-trick on 80 minutes.

Following such a massive victory, Steyning manager Murphy knows the importance of making the most of this win.

With a trip to struggling Seaford Town to come on Saturday, Murphy wants his team to gain another three points.

He added: “Beating the league leaders won’t mean much if we can’t follow it up with another victory.

“We face Seaford next and it will be crucial to get a victory in that one as well.”

STEYNING TOWN:Rose; Bukleb, Pickford, Finch, Faber, Clark, Finney, Romain, Knowles, Levoi, Milner.

